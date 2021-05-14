2:30PM Friday: Enjoy the sun this afternoon!

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Skies will be clear across southeast Louisiana on this Friday! Very pleasant conditions with low humidity & a light northeast breeze!

Lows in the mid 50s to the north and low to mid 60s south by Saturday morning.

Highs will warm to around 80 over the next couple of days with beautiful weather and low humidity.

After that Sunday will start to see humidity return and we might even see a spotty showers later in the day. Rain chances look to increase by Monday and into next week.

We will have to monitor the potential for localized heavier rainfall.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

78° / 64°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 78° 64°

Saturday

82° / 67°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 82° 67°

Sunday

84° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 84° 72°

Monday

84° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 84° 73°

Tuesday

84° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 39% 84° 74°

Wednesday

82° / 75°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 52% 82° 75°

Thursday

80° / 75°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 49% 80° 75°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

79°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

79°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
79°

78°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

77°

7 PM
Sunny
1%
77°

74°

8 PM
Clear
1%
74°

72°

9 PM
Clear
1%
72°

71°

10 PM
Clear
1%
71°

69°

11 PM
Clear
2%
69°

68°

12 AM
Clear
3%
68°

67°

1 AM
Clear
3%
67°

67°

2 AM
Clear
4%
67°

66°

3 AM
Clear
4%
66°

66°

4 AM
Clear
4%
66°

66°

5 AM
Clear
4%
66°

65°

6 AM
Clear
4%
65°

68°

7 AM
Sunny
3%
68°

70°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
70°

73°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
73°

76°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
76°

77°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
77°

78°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
78°

79°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
79°

80°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

80°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News