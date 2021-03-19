2:30PM Friday: Chilly start to the weekend

Temperatures have stayed cool all day and will continue to be that way heading into the beginning of the weekend.

Look for low to mid 40s across the northern half of the area tonight. Cloud cover will likely keep temperatures from dropping into the 30s.

On the south shore we will see mid to upper 40s to low 50s by tomorrow morning.

We should see a bit more sun on Saturday but overall still quite a bit of cloud cover. Look for a warmer afternoon but still well below normal with mainly low to mid 60s through the day.

Beautiful weather on Sunday to wrap up the weekend with highs in the low 70s and plenty of sun. Right now it looks like an unsettled pattern comes back next week with good rain chances Tuesday through Thursday.

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/



Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/



Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season