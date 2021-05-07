2:30PM Friday: Beautiful weather to start the weekend

Sunshine and low humidity out there this afternoon for a beautiful end to the week.

After a string of stormy days, the weather couldn’t be nicer into Mother’s Day Weekend. Humidity will stay low on Saturday before starting to creep back up on Sunday. However it doesn’t look like it gets that unpleasant until Monday.

Look for another cool night with mid 50s on the north shore by Saturday morning.

The weekend looks good. Warmer Sunday with mid 80s. It’s possible we see a shower late in the day but really for the most part it looks dry.

Rain chances will go up next week.

It’s possible the bulk of that early in the week is just to the north but we are still a little far out to tell. Details on timing will be ironed out as we get closer to next week.