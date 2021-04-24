2:30PM FORECAST — Spotty storms through the evening. Dry, lovely Sunday! Here’s the details:

2:30PM FORECAST — Happy Saturday! A mostly dry radar picture this afternoon across southeast Louisiana.

Still monitoring the potential for an isolated storng thunderstorm through the evening. Here’s the details:

Temperatures in the lower 80s. A cold front on the way this evening, which will bring spotty storms through the evening.

With so much heat and humidity, any thunderstorms that develop could bring gusty winds & isolated large hail.

Dry, lovely Sunday on the way with slightly cooler temperatures & lower humidity.

Saturday

84° / 61°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 19% 84° 61°

Sunday

79° / 61°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 79° 61°

Monday

81° / 67°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 81° 67°

Tuesday

82° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 82° 71°

Wednesday

82° / 72°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 9% 82° 72°

Thursday

82° / 67°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 34% 82° 67°

Friday

71° / 65°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 71° 65°

