2:30PM FORECAST — Spotty storms through the evening. Dry, lovely Sunday! Here’s the details:

2:30PM FORECAST — Happy Saturday! A mostly dry radar picture this afternoon across southeast Louisiana.

Still monitoring the potential for an isolated storng thunderstorm through the evening. Here’s the details:

Temperatures in the lower 80s. A cold front on the way this evening, which will bring spotty storms through the evening.

With so much heat and humidity, any thunderstorms that develop could bring gusty winds & isolated large hail.

Dry, lovely Sunday on the way with slightly cooler temperatures & lower humidity.