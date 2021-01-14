2:30 PM Weather: Incoming! Another cold front heading to town!

New Orleans’ forecast for early Friday morning includes limited shower activity near coastal areas.

Patchy fog may be becoming an issue once more during the early hours, primarily north of I-10. Remember, at that point, low beams are your friend! Exercise caution on the roads if necessary!

Highs by everyone’s afternoon after lunch should reach around 55 degrees with additional winds making it feel chillier! Rain in your neighborhood could return by late Thursday as yet another system approaches Louisiana. At that point, reinforcing cool air moves through once more.

On radar, expect our storm threat at or around WGNO’s Good Morning New Orleans newscasts. Right now, no severe elements are area-wide concerns locally.

Conditions improve once this system moves east, then the colder air takes over behind this reinforcing trough.

Anticipate a chilly start come late week given 30-40 degree temperature outlooks beyond Lake Pontchartrain. Remember all 3 Ps: people, pets, plants: fortunately, for these next few days, pipes won’t face any problems!

