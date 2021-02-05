2:30 PM Friday: Rain continues into Saturday

Weather

It is a wet and cold afternoon across the area with the front just to the south and rain still moving overhead

by:

Posted: / Updated:

It is a wet and cold afternoon across the area with the front just to the south and rain still moving overhead. The forecast through the first part of the weekend will be a little tricky in terms of temperatures depending on where you are.

Most of the area Friday afternoon is in the upper 40s to right around 50. These chilly conditions will continue through the evening.

On Saturday it looks like the front begins to try and lift north. Areas south of I-10 could see temperatures reach into the mid 60s while areas along and north of I-12 will likely stay in the mid to upper 50s. Temperatures actually cool back down some Sunday as the rain moves out.

Look for scattered showers to continue on Saturday although no as persistent as what we have seen today. Rain will begin moving out by the evening with drier conditions Sunday.

Temperatures still look to be warming up early in the week.

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/

Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/

Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

49° / 50°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 49° 50°

Saturday

60° / 48°
Showers
Showers 68% 60° 48°

Sunday

58° / 47°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 58° 47°

Monday

67° / 61°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 67° 61°

Tuesday

70° / 61°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 47% 70° 61°

Wednesday

69° / 59°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 69° 59°

Thursday

67° / 47°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 65% 67° 47°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

49°

4 PM
Showers
69%
49°

49°

5 PM
Showers
48%
49°

50°

6 PM
Cloudy
24%
50°

51°

7 PM
Cloudy
17%
51°

52°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
52°

52°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
52°

52°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
52°

52°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
52°

52°

12 AM
Cloudy
20%
52°

52°

1 AM
Cloudy
21%
52°

53°

2 AM
Cloudy
24%
53°

53°

3 AM
Few Showers
33%
53°

53°

4 AM
Showers
39%
53°

54°

5 AM
Showers
43%
54°

54°

6 AM
Showers
53%
54°

55°

7 AM
Light Rain
60%
55°

54°

8 AM
Rain
69%
54°

55°

9 AM
Light Rain
63%
55°

56°

10 AM
Showers
57%
56°

56°

11 AM
Showers
52%
56°

57°

12 PM
Showers
48%
57°

58°

1 PM
Showers
43%
58°

58°

2 PM
Showers
38%
58°

60°

3 PM
Showers
36%
60°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News