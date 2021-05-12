2:15PM Wednesday: Improving forecast for the second half of this week

After a stormy night, rain in many locations has ended. Now, much of this is east near Florida’s coast. Still, a Flash Flood Watch continues to remain in effect until 6PM tonight as on and off rain in the area continues.

National Weather Service Damage Survey Teams are still out today to assess city-wide devastation throughout Uptown, Downtown, and Westbank neighborhoods. An answer on confirmation regarding this morning’s potential tornado should be available by tonight.

The good news is our forecast for any upcoming outdoor plans looks much improved!

The theme will be better sky conditions and decreasing humidity, too, to start off another long weekend across WGNO’s viewing area.

Anticipiate an extremely nice day Friday, Saturday, and Sunday with about a 20% chance of precipitation on Thursday only.

Sunshine galore Friday will be beautiful with temperatures reaching low 80s, then the upper 50s across Northshore locations and 60s across Southshore locations by overnight hours into early morning.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

78° / 67°
Cloudy
Cloudy 17% 78° 67°

Thursday

78° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 16% 78° 65°

Friday

78° / 65°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 4% 78° 65°

Saturday

80° / 68°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 4% 80° 68°

Sunday

82° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 82° 73°

Monday

80° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 47% 80° 74°

Tuesday

83° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 42% 83° 74°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

78°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
78°

78°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
78°

78°

5 PM
Cloudy
16%
78°

76°

6 PM
Cloudy
17%
76°

75°

7 PM
Cloudy
17%
75°

75°

8 PM
Cloudy
24%
75°

74°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
74°

73°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
73°

72°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
72°

71°

12 AM
Few Showers
33%
71°

71°

1 AM
Cloudy
23%
71°

71°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
71°

70°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
70°

69°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
69°

69°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
69°

68°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
68°

68°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
68°

68°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
68°

69°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
69°

69°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
69°

70°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
70°

71°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
71°

71°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
71°

73°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
73°

