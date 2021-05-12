2:15PM Wednesday: Improving forecast for the second half of this week

After a stormy night, rain in many locations has ended. Now, much of this is east near Florida’s coast. Still, a Flash Flood Watch continues to remain in effect until 6PM tonight as on and off rain in the area continues.

National Weather Service Damage Survey Teams are still out today to assess city-wide devastation throughout Uptown, Downtown, and Westbank neighborhoods. An answer on confirmation regarding this morning’s potential tornado should be available by tonight.

The good news is our forecast for any upcoming outdoor plans looks much improved!

The theme will be better sky conditions and decreasing humidity, too, to start off another long weekend across WGNO’s viewing area.

Anticipiate an extremely nice day Friday, Saturday, and Sunday with about a 20% chance of precipitation on Thursday only.

Sunshine galore Friday will be beautiful with temperatures reaching low 80s, then the upper 50s across Northshore locations and 60s across Southshore locations by overnight hours into early morning.

Keep up, updates remain available online on WGNO.com all day today and during WGNO News at 5PM, 6PM, and 10PM.