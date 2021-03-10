2:15PM Wednesday: Another day, another perfect forecast for your afternoon!

Happy second week of March as a stunning day today shapes up across southeast Louisiana. This is all you can ask for, forecast-wise! We are half-way to your weekend, which looks stunning, as well. Perfect conditions if you’re interested in a crawfish boil or any other outdoor activity.

It’s tough to stay inside in these gorgeous conditions with several clouds and sunshine. Highs by your afternoon after lunch will be mid to upper 70s area-wide.

Anticipate an incredible, clear night tonight, as well. We should be slightly warmer than 24 hours ago since temperatures remain in upper 50s north of Lake Pontchartrain and 60s south.

Thursday, some clouds return but the theme continues being warmth. Expect upper 70s tomorrow to Saturday, 80s Sunday, and rain chances subtly increasing by early next week.

This weekend, we observe Daylight Saving Time. At that point, you’ll turn your clock forward for one less hour of sleep in the name of longer days!

