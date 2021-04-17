2:15PM Saturday: Flash Flood Warning in effect for Orleans, Jefferson and St. Bernard!

A Flash Flood Warning is issued for Orleans Parish, Jefferson Parish and St. Bernard Parish until 4:30PM Saturday afternoon while heavy rain in the area continues.

This is now day five of extremely heavy rain in southeast Louisiana consecutively. Please stay off of the roads if possible. Do not drive into standing water and remember the saying “Turn Around, Don’t Drown.”

There are area-wide Severe Thunderstorms moving in, as well, so remain inside in order to avoid hail or gusty winds.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

65° / 60°
Rain
Rain 100% 65° 60°

Sunday

73° / 59°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 73° 59°

Monday

74° / 61°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 74° 61°

Tuesday

77° / 59°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 11% 77° 59°

Wednesday

69° / 55°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 69° 55°

Thursday

70° / 61°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 70° 61°

Friday

72° / 67°
PM Showers
PM Showers 52% 72° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

62°

3 PM
Rain
100%
62°

64°

4 PM
Showers
63%
64°

64°

5 PM
Rain
71%
64°

65°

6 PM
Rain
71%
65°

65°

7 PM
Showers
52%
65°

65°

8 PM
Light Rain
80%
65°

64°

9 PM
Light Rain
85%
64°

64°

10 PM
Rain
83%
64°

64°

11 PM
Rain
82%
64°

64°

12 AM
Rain
80%
64°

64°

1 AM
Rain
76%
64°

64°

2 AM
Light Rain
65%
64°

64°

3 AM
Showers
59%
64°

63°

4 AM
Showers
37%
63°

62°

5 AM
Few Showers
32%
62°

62°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
23%
62°

61°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
61°

61°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
61°

61°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
61°

63°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
63°

65°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
65°

67°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
67°

68°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
68°

68°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
68°

