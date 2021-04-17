2:15PM Saturday: Flash Flood Warning in effect for Orleans, Jefferson and St. Bernard!

A Flash Flood Warning is issued for Orleans Parish, Jefferson Parish and St. Bernard Parish until 4:30PM Saturday afternoon while heavy rain in the area continues.

This is now day five of extremely heavy rain in southeast Louisiana consecutively. Please stay off of the roads if possible. Do not drive into standing water and remember the saying “Turn Around, Don’t Drown.”

There are area-wide Severe Thunderstorms moving in, as well, so remain inside in order to avoid hail or gusty winds.

Keep up, updates will remain available online on WGNO.com and during WGNO News at 6PM and 10PM tonight.

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/



Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/



Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season