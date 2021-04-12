2:15PM Monday: Perfect Monday, storms in the forecast for Tuesday!

Overall, this is a gorgeous forecast for the first day of your week across southeast Louisiana and New Orleans, itself.

Yesterday, we were dealing with stunning conditions, too, after severe weather ripped through early. Now, it’s tough to stay inside in these gorgeous conditions with sunshine galore. Highs by your afternoon after lunch are reaching the 80s area-wide.

Anticipate an overall pleasant night tonight, as well. It will be a bit more chilly than anything these last few nights with temperatures falling into the 50s north of Lake Pontchartrain and 60s south!

Tomorrow, storms return but the theme continues being Spring-like weather. Anticipate an increase in rain chances by afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center is issuing a Marginal Risk (level 1/5) for severe weather across primarily Southshore locations. Gusty winds and heavy rain in metro New Orleans or coastal areas are biggest concerns locally.

