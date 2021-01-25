2:00PM Weather: Spring in January?! Warm forecast for next couple of days!

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

New Orleans’ forecast for Monday looks mostly dry and muggy with consistent winds. Yesterday, we were dealing with above normal temperatures, and warmth remains the theme until late week!

Single word that sums up upcoming weather patterns: LAYERS!

Northshore residents wake up tomorrow to lower 60s outside their windows, however, Southshore residents can expect upper 60s! Highs reach 70s by your afternoon after lunch.

Front 1 of 2 arrives later this evening, then stalls, meaning rain chances go up at that point. Southeast Louisiana’s outlook tomorrow to mid-week includes shower chances.

Wednesday, we see front 2 of 2 clear our area. Anticipate a low end, if any, severe weather threat as few strong thunderstorms look probable. This is something we’ll be watching closely incase details change regarding timing, intensity, etcetera!

Takeaway: Confirmation on Spring-like conditions next weekend! Keep up, updates will be accessible online on WGNO.com and through our WGNO Weather App!

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/

Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/

Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

76° / 66°
Cloudy
Cloudy 7% 76° 66°

Tuesday

75° / 66°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 63% 75° 66°

Wednesday

68° / 43°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 60% 68° 43°

Thursday

56° / 46°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 56° 46°

Friday

63° / 52°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 63° 52°

Saturday

70° / 62°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 13% 70° 62°

Sunday

73° / 52°
AM Showers
AM Showers 34% 73° 52°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

75°

3 PM
Cloudy
7%
75°

74°

4 PM
Cloudy
6%
74°

73°

5 PM
Cloudy
6%
73°

72°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
72°

72°

7 PM
Cloudy
6%
72°

72°

8 PM
Cloudy
8%
72°

71°

9 PM
Cloudy
19%
71°

71°

10 PM
Cloudy
24%
71°

71°

11 PM
Cloudy
24%
71°

70°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
70°

70°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
70°

70°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
70°

69°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
69°

69°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
69°

69°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
63%
69°

68°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
68°

68°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
62%
68°

67°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
67°

67°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
67°

70°

10 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
70°

71°

11 AM
Cloudy
21%
71°

72°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
72°

73°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
73°

73°

2 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
73°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News