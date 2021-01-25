2:00PM Weather: Spring in January?! Warm forecast for next couple of days!

New Orleans’ forecast for Monday looks mostly dry and muggy with consistent winds. Yesterday, we were dealing with above normal temperatures, and warmth remains the theme until late week!

Single word that sums up upcoming weather patterns: LAYERS!



Northshore residents wake up tomorrow to lower 60s outside their windows, however, Southshore residents can expect upper 60s! Highs reach 70s by your afternoon after lunch.

Front 1 of 2 arrives later this evening, then stalls, meaning rain chances go up at that point. Southeast Louisiana’s outlook tomorrow to mid-week includes shower chances.



Wednesday, we see front 2 of 2 clear our area. Anticipate a low end, if any, severe weather threat as few strong thunderstorms look probable. This is something we’ll be watching closely incase details change regarding timing, intensity, etcetera!



Takeaway: Confirmation on Spring-like conditions next weekend! Keep up, updates will be accessible online on WGNO.com and through our WGNO Weather App!

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/



Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/



Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season