2:00PM Weather: One more Spring-like day in the forecast for tomorrow!

What a foggy start to today across much of southeast Louisiana! Conditions will become improved this afternoon on visibility maps. More fog returns tomorrow to start Thursday off, too!

Your high forecast for Wednesday reaches the mid-upper 70s area-wide. Tonight, 60s return with lower 60s across Northshore locations and even upper 60s here over Southshore locations.

Rain in your neighborhood will hold off until becoming spotty later. At that point, chances become more widespread, then the next system arrives Thursday into Friday. Anticipate an impressive cold air mass.

Mardi Gras weekend through Fat Tuesday, itself, will be beyond cold given our traditional average during mid to late February. Usually, this is around 64. Right now, our high forecast for much of your upcoming weekend remain in the 50s!

Of course, everyone wants to know whether or not we can expect any wintery precipitation on Saturday into Sunday? Models are continually inconsistent in agreement, so we’ll continue closely monitoring trends.

