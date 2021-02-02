2:00PM Weather: 6 More Weeks of WINTER?! Happy Groundhog Day!

Simply a gorgeous day today across southeast Louisiana, though cold! Phil has seen his shadow in Pennsylvania but our Cajun Groundhog, Parish is throwing shade and calling for an early Spring at the Audubon Zoo, where they all ask for you!

Earlier, forecasts verified since we were anticipating an incredibly windy, chilling start with actual 30 degree temperatures beyond Lake Pontchartrain.



Tonight, lows drop even more to be below freezing as the month of February lives on. Brace yourself: I am talking coldest weather throughout your region on maps since early 2021!

The City of New Orleans has activated its freeze plan overnight as a result of such cold feels like temperatures.



Remember all 3 Ps: people, pets, plants! Fortunately, for these next 48 hours, pipes won’t face any problems. This is the coldest night of your next seven days ahead before we’ll be beginning to gradually warm.



Our forecast for your week tops out about 70 degress Thursday, until yet another front comes to town in just in time for this weekend! Happy February!

