2:00PM Tuesday: Severe potential in the forecast for St. Patrick’s Day!

Happy Tuesday as a nicer, spring-like forecast for New Orleans continues with increased rain chances and warmth being the themes until Wednesday.

Here, locally, our next approaching cold front will arrive on Saint Patrick’s Day, hence, we’re monitoring severe weather potential at that point. Right now, the biggest threat looks to be beyond I-10, north of Louisiana’s state border.

Anticipate an increasing Slight Risk (Level 2 out of 5) for severe thunderstorms as your evening progresses. Damaging winds (45-60 mph), large hail, and isolated tornadoes could be becoming problematic. Timeframe will span afternoon after lunch through overnight from west to east.

Make you sure you have a way to receive watch or warning information on hand incase anything is issued. Behind the severe risk, cooler air will return again in your weekend outlook.

Until then, storm chances linger around a while longer with temperatures ranging from 70s overnight to 80s tomorrow. Keep up, updates will remain available online on WGNO.com and tonight during WGNO News at 5, 6, and 10.

