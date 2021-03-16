2:00PM Tuesday: Severe potential in the forecast for St. Patrick’s Day!

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Happy Tuesday as a nicer, spring-like forecast for New Orleans continues with increased rain chances and warmth being the themes until Wednesday.

Here, locally, our next approaching cold front will arrive on Saint Patrick’s Day, hence, we’re monitoring severe weather potential at that point. Right now, the biggest threat looks to be beyond I-10, north of Louisiana’s state border.

Anticipate an increasing Slight Risk (Level 2 out of 5) for severe thunderstorms as your evening progresses. Damaging winds (45-60 mph), large hail, and isolated tornadoes could be becoming problematic. Timeframe will span afternoon after lunch through overnight from west to east.

Make you sure you have a way to receive watch or warning information on hand incase anything is issued. Behind the severe risk, cooler air will return again in your weekend outlook. 

Until then, storm chances linger around a while longer with temperatures ranging from 70s overnight to 80s tomorrow. Keep up, updates will remain available online on WGNO.com and tonight during WGNO News at 5, 6, and 10.

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/

Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/

Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

80° / 71°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 80° 71°

Wednesday

81° / 57°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 53% 81° 57°

Thursday

68° / 51°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 68° 51°

Friday

63° / 50°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 3% 63° 50°

Saturday

65° / 56°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 65° 56°

Sunday

68° / 59°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 68° 59°

Monday

71° / 64°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 14% 71° 64°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

81°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
81°

81°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
12%
81°

79°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
8%
79°

77°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
77°

76°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
76°

75°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
75°

74°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
74°

74°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
74°

73°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
73°

73°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
73°

73°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
73°

73°

3 AM
Cloudy
15%
73°

72°

4 AM
Cloudy
24%
72°

72°

5 AM
Cloudy
24%
72°

72°

6 AM
Cloudy
23%
72°

72°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
72°

72°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
72°

73°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
73°

75°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
75°

77°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
77°

79°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
79°

80°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
80°

80°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
80°

80°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
80°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News