2:00PM Monday: Severe Weather potential in forecast for St. Patrick’s Day!

Happy Monday as a humid, spring-like forecast for New Orleans continues with increased rain chances and warmth being the themes.

Here, locally, our next approaching cold front will likely arrive mid-week, hence, we’re monitoring severe weather potential at that point. Right now, the biggest threat looks to be north of I-10.

Anticipate an increasing Slight Risk (Level 2 out of 5) for severe thunderstorms as your evening progresses on St. Patrick’s Day. Damaging winds (45-60 mph), large hail, and isolated tornadoes could become problematic. Timeframe will be between afternoon through overnight from west to east.

Make you sure you have a way to receive watch or warning information on hand incase anything is issued. Behind the severe risk, cooler air will return again in your weekend outlook.

Until then, storm chances linger tonight to late Tuesday with temperatures ranging from 60s overnight to 80s by each afternoon. Keep up, updates will remain available online on WGNO.com and tonight during WGNO News at 5, 6, and 10.

