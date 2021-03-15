2:00PM Monday: Severe Weather potential in forecast for St. Patrick’s Day!

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Happy Monday as a humid, spring-like forecast for New Orleans continues with increased rain chances and warmth being the themes.

Here, locally, our next approaching cold front will likely arrive mid-week, hence, we’re monitoring severe weather potential at that point. Right now, the biggest threat looks to be north of I-10.

Anticipate an increasing Slight Risk (Level 2 out of 5) for severe thunderstorms as your evening progresses on St. Patrick’s Day. Damaging winds (45-60 mph), large hail, and isolated tornadoes could become problematic. Timeframe will be between afternoon through overnight from west to east.

Make you sure you have a way to receive watch or warning information on hand incase anything is issued. Behind the severe risk, cooler air will return again in your weekend outlook. 

Until then, storm chances linger tonight to late Tuesday with temperatures ranging from 60s overnight to 80s by each afternoon. Keep up, updates will remain available online on WGNO.com and tonight during WGNO News at 5, 6, and 10.

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/

Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/

Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

82° / 70°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 54% 82° 70°

Tuesday

81° / 70°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 81° 70°

Wednesday

81° / 58°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 62% 81° 58°

Thursday

69° / 52°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 69° 52°

Friday

67° / 51°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 67° 51°

Saturday

67° / 54°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 67° 54°

Sunday

68° / 58°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 68° 58°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

81°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
81°

81°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
81°

81°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
81°

79°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
79°

77°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
83%
77°

75°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
64%
75°

74°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
74°

73°

10 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
73°

73°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
73°

73°

12 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
73°

72°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
72°

72°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
72°

72°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
72°

71°

4 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
71°

71°

5 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
71°

71°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
71°

71°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
71°

71°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
71°

71°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
71°

73°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
73°

76°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
76°

78°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
78°

80°

1 PM
Cloudy
22%
80°

80°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
80°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News