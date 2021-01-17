2:00 PM Weather: Winning forecast for Saints game day!

It has continued being another gorgeous day today across southeast Louisiana.



Just the perfect forecast for Saints game day today if you are interested in any outdoor activities surrounding kickoff!

Sunshine remains the theme until Wednesday. One word that sums up upcoming weather patterns: LAYERS!



Northshore residents wake up tomorrow to 30s outside their windows while Southshore residents can expect upper 30s – lower 40s! This is COLD once more.



Frost remains possible tomorrow morning, so remember all 3 Ps: people, pets, plants but fortunately, for these next 48 hours, pipes won’t face any problems! Wind continues being the theme, so that may break up any frost attempting to settle. Highs reach 60s tomorrow afternoon after lunch.

As a cold front arrives late week, we see precipitation chances go up . Temperatures will not differ too considerably at that point.



New Orleans’ forecast for next Friday includes rain in front of yet another low pressure system.



Anticipate a very low end, if any, severe weather threat as only showers look probable. This is something we’ll be watching closely for forecast details potentially changing as far as timing, intensity, etcetera!

