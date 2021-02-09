2:00 PM Weather: Spring-like forecast for next couple of days!

What a foggy start to today across much of southeast Louisiana! Conditions will become improved this afternoon on visibility maps. More fog returns tomorrow to start Wednesday off!



Your high forecast for Tuesday reaches the low 70s area-wide. Tonight, more 50s and 60s return with upper 50s across Northshore locations and even some lower 60s here over Southshore locations.

Rain in your neighborhood will hold off until Wednesday. At that point, chances become more widespread, then the next system arrives Thursday into Friday. Anticipate an impressive cold air mass.

Mardi Gras weekend through Fat Tuesday, itself, will be beyond cold given our traditional average during mid to late February. Usually, this is around 64. Right now, our high forecast for much of your upcoming weekend remain in the 40s!



Of course, everyone wants to know whether or not we can expect any wintery precipitation on Saturday into Sunday? Models are continually inconsistent in agreement, so we’ll continue closely monitoring trends.



