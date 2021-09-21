2 words: Cold! Front!

Happy Tuesday! Again, we have had all of the above in our forecast for today across southeast Louisiana with sunshine and a significant amount of rain at times.



Locally heavy downpours are leading to additional flash flooding threats with traditional drainage systems covered by debris. Please have a way to receive warning information on hand this afternoon.



Look for warm and muggy conditions with scattered downpours tonight to overnight. Highs will remain in the mid to upper 80s but feel warmer with humidity factored in!



Overnight tonight to early Wednesday morning, we FINALLY see a cold front moving through! This will bring cooler temperatures and much lower humidity just in time for fall’s official start on the calendar. Expect highs in the upper 70s to low 80s at that point with overnight lows reaching the 60s and maybe even some upper 50s across Northshore locations! Sunshine will be the theme all weekend! We have much to look forward to!



Updates will be available online on WGNO.com and WGNO News at 6PM and 10PM.

