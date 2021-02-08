2 PM Weather: Rain chances in forecast for each day!

After a cold start to today, we have been gradually warming up with clouds!

Great conditions tomorrow to House Float Hunt!

Tonight, showers increase in our late evening outlook.

Northshore residents wake up tomorrow to lower 50s outside their windows, however, Southshore residents can expect upper 50s! Highs reach lower 70s by your afternoon after lunch.

Our forecast for these next few afternoons looks unsettled as rain chances become the theme. Chances will be best Thursday and Friday, then frigid conditions return.

Right now, no wintery precipitation next weekend looks guaranteed. This is an evolving situation that may change as details become more defined, so check back for forecast updates!

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

67° / 60°
Cloudy
Cloudy 13% 67° 60°

Tuesday

70° / 62°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 19% 70° 62°

Wednesday

75° / 64°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 75° 64°

Thursday

72° / 53°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 70% 72° 53°

Friday

57° / 44°
Rain
Rain 72% 57° 44°

Saturday

52° / 30°
Few Showers
Few Showers 34% 52° 30°

Sunday

44° / 35°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 44° 35°

Hourly Forecast

65°

2 PM
Cloudy
3%
65°

65°

3 PM
Cloudy
4%
65°

65°

4 PM
Cloudy
7%
65°

64°

5 PM
Cloudy
10%
64°

63°

6 PM
Cloudy
13%
63°

63°

7 PM
Cloudy
15%
63°

63°

8 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
63°

63°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
63°

63°

10 PM
Thunderstorms
65%
63°

62°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
62°

62°

12 AM
Thunderstorms
65%
62°

63°

1 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
63°

62°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
62°

62°

3 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
62°

62°

4 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
62°

62°

5 AM
Foggy
23%
62°

62°

6 AM
Foggy
18%
62°

62°

7 AM
Cloudy
15%
62°

61°

8 AM
Cloudy
15%
61°

62°

9 AM
Cloudy
15%
62°

64°

10 AM
Cloudy
15%
64°

66°

11 AM
Cloudy
17%
66°

67°

12 PM
Cloudy
19%
67°

68°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
68°

