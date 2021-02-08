2 PM Weather: Rain chances in forecast for each day!

After a cold start to today, we have been gradually warming up with clouds!

Great conditions tomorrow to House Float Hunt!

Tonight, showers increase in our late evening outlook.

Northshore residents wake up tomorrow to lower 50s outside their windows, however, Southshore residents can expect upper 50s! Highs reach lower 70s by your afternoon after lunch.

Our forecast for these next few afternoons looks unsettled as rain chances become the theme. Chances will be best Thursday and Friday, then frigid conditions return.



Right now, no wintery precipitation next weekend looks guaranteed. This is an evolving situation that may change as details become more defined, so check back for forecast updates!

