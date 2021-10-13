2 more days of warmth before the front!

We enjoyed lower humidity and sunshine most of the day yesterday with clouds here and there. Our forecast for Wednesdayday has been hot with dry conditions across southeast Louisiana. Our forecast will include a fall cool front later this week, though!

More good news within our weather department! These next few days include sunshine with highs topping out about the mid to upper 80s! Once again, in Northshore locations, overnight lows will reach the 60s and 70s!

Through your week, we continue seeing humidity gradually climb as rain chances remain minimal. Late Friday night they will return around 30%. Enjoy this stunning forecast for southeast Louisiana, though it is warm! A cold front finally moves through late Friday into early Saturday with those associated rain chances, allowing a nice temperature drop off! At that point, highs will reach the 70s with 50s or 60s after dark!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

87° / 74°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 87° 74°

Thursday

86° / 73°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 86° 73°

Friday

89° / 67°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 36% 89° 67°

Saturday

74° / 59°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 5% 74° 59°

Sunday

74° / 61°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 74° 61°

Monday

75° / 66°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 1% 75° 66°

Tuesday

79° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 17% 79° 71°

Hourly Forecast

87°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
87°

86°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
86°

85°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
85°

83°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
83°

80°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
80°

79°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
79°

78°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
78°

77°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

76°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
76°

76°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
76°

76°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
76°

75°

3 AM
Cloudy
11%
75°

75°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
75°

75°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
75°

75°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
75°

75°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
75°

77°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
77°

81°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
81°

83°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
83°

84°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
84°

86°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
86°

86°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
86°

86°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
86°

