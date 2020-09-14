Severe Weather Tools

Interactive Radar

Weather Alerts

Download our Apps

Submit Your Weather Photos

1PM Update: Sally now a hurricane, strengthening ahead of landfall along the Gulf Coast

Weather

Growing concern for greatest impacts east of New Orleans metro

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Sally is now classified as a category one hurricane with 90 mile per hour wind speeds and must be watched closely while intensifying in the next 12-18 hours before landfall.

We are growing more concerned for a strengthening hurricane on approach to landfall in south Mississippi because this system is moving slower, and it still has 24 to 36 hours over water.

This being said, a category 2 hurricane looks far more likely, with the ceiling of intensity creeping higher due to slightly more eastern track shifts. Even a major hurricane is not off the table. Category 3, 4, and 5 hurricanes are classified as major hurricanes.

This is the breakdown. A slower, more east track means the system has more time over water to intensify. All residents from southeast Louisiana to the Alabama, Florida Panhandle should be prepared for significant impacts. Greatest impacts are trending lower for New Orleans Metro, though.

For coastal southeast Louisiana, significant coastal flooding between 7 and 11 feet is still expected from the mouth of the Mississippi River to Ocean Springs, Mississippi.

50 miles will make all the difference in impacts, especially for the New Orleans Metro. It is about as close of a call as you can get. Do not let your guard down.

50 miles further east would mean impacts in Louisiana will be FAR lower. 50 miles west, on the other hand, would mean much more significant impacts. It’s simply too early to call, but we are feeling more optimistic for the NOLA Metro. It will be a long 24 hours watching for potential wobbling west.

Prepare as if it’s coming, and hope for the impacts to miss!

Share this story

Weather Video

Exclusive interview with Ginger Zee about local impacts of coastal surge

Meteorologist Scot Pilie 1PM Update

Meteorologist Scot Pilie Noon Update

Latest on Sally -- 5AM Update

Latest on Tropical Storm Sally

Tropical Storm Sally 10:30 PM Sunday update

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

86° / 78°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 86° 78°

Tuesday

82° / 75°
Windy with rain at times
Windy with rain at times 70% 82° 75°

Wednesday

86° / 75°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 86° 75°

Thursday

87° / 75°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 87° 75°

Friday

84° / 71°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 20% 84° 71°

Saturday

82° / 71°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 82° 71°

Sunday

78° / 71°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 78° 71°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

85°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
85°

85°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
85°

85°

5 PM
Cloudy
20%
85°

83°

6 PM
Cloudy
20%
83°

82°

7 PM
Cloudy
20%
82°

81°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
81°

80°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
20%
80°

80°

11 PM
Cloudy/Wind
20%
80°

80°

12 AM
Few Showers/Wind
30%
80°

80°

1 AM
Showers/Wind
40%
80°

80°

2 AM
Showers/Wind
40%
80°

80°

3 AM
Showers/Wind
40%
80°

80°

4 AM
Showers/Wind
50%
80°

79°

5 AM
Showers/Wind
40%
79°

79°

6 AM
Showers/Wind
50%
79°

79°

7 AM
Showers/Wind
50%
79°

79°

8 AM
Showers/Wind
50%
79°

80°

9 AM
Showers/Wind
60%
80°

80°

10 AM
Rain/Wind
70%
80°

81°

11 AM
Rain/Wind
60%
81°

81°

12 PM
Rain/Wind
60%
81°

81°

1 PM
Rain/Wind
60%
81°

82°

2 PM
Rain/Wind
60%
82°

Popular

Latest News

More News