1:30PM Wednesday: Another round of storms moving through southeast Louisiana!

After a wild day yesterday, more storms continue in our forecast for Wednesday afternoon on radar.

The Storm Prediction Center is issuing a Marginal Risk (level 1/5) for severe thunderstorms across south Louisiana with the Slight Risk (level 2/5) confined to coastal areas.

Overall, primary risks are area-wide heavy rain with flooding threats. Small hail as well as gusty winds have been reported all day today, also.

Soils are saturated because 2-5+ inches in total fell yesterday, so it will not take much to prompt additional flooding problmes. A Flash Flood Watch continues for southeast Louisiana until noon on Thursday.

Heavest rain will be beginning to end by late afternoon, but additional rounds continue through early Wednesday evening.

Another 1-3 inches in rainfall totals will be likely today, with localized higher amounts possible.

Our third wave of strong storms looks to move through early Thursday morning. This wave will likely have less severe weather potential in terms of wind and hail, but it will be capable of producing even more flash flooding.

Stay aware of weather conditions over the next couple of days. As always, keep up with WGNO on air and online for the latest information, and download our WGNO news app.

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/



Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/



Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season