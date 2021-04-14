1:30PM Wednesday: Another round of storms moving through southeast Louisiana!

After a wild day yesterday, more storms continue in our forecast for Wednesday afternoon on radar.

The Storm Prediction Center is issuing a Marginal Risk (level 1/5) for severe thunderstorms across south Louisiana with the Slight Risk (level 2/5) confined to coastal areas.

Overall, primary risks are area-wide heavy rain with flooding threats. Small hail as well as gusty winds have been reported all day today, also.

Soils are saturated because 2-5+ inches in total fell yesterday, so it will not take much to prompt additional flooding problmes. A Flash Flood Watch continues for southeast Louisiana until noon on Thursday.

Heavest rain will be beginning to end by late afternoon, but additional rounds continue through early Wednesday evening.

Another 1-3 inches in rainfall totals will be likely today, with localized higher amounts possible.

Our third wave of strong storms looks to move through early Thursday morning. This wave will likely have less severe weather potential in terms of wind and hail, but it will be capable of producing even more flash flooding.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

69° / 67°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 100% 69° 67°

Thursday

74° / 65°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 91% 74° 65°

Friday

70° / 67°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 77% 70° 67°

Saturday

73° / 59°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 69% 73° 59°

Sunday

70° / 58°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 22% 70° 58°

Monday

71° / 61°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 14% 71° 61°

Tuesday

71° / 60°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 19% 71° 60°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

66°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
73%
66°

67°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
75%
67°

66°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
66°

69°

5 PM
Cloudy
15%
69°

68°

6 PM
Cloudy
14%
68°

69°

7 PM
Cloudy
12%
69°

69°

8 PM
Cloudy
17%
69°

69°

9 PM
Cloudy
24%
69°

70°

10 PM
Cloudy
24%
70°

71°

11 PM
Cloudy
24%
71°

71°

12 AM
Cloudy
24%
71°

71°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
71°

70°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
70°

70°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
70°

70°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
81%
70°

71°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
71°

69°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
85%
69°

69°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
89%
69°

68°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
91%
68°

67°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
87%
67°

67°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
79%
67°

67°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
77%
67°

69°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
61%
69°

69°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
69°

