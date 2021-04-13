1:30PM Tuesday: Severe potential in the forecast for this afternoon!

After a quiet & lovely Monday, we’re monitoring another threat for flash flooding & severe weather Tuesday and into Wednesday, with rain continuing into Thursday.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is EFSDC.jpg

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued until noon Thursday for all of southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi ahead of the anticipated heavy rainfall.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Captureefdfs.jpg

Stalled frontal boundary is providing sufficient lift for thunderstorm development starting now continuing through mid-day!

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Capturedwdax.jpg

The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded much of south Louisiana to a Slight Risk (Level 2 out of 5) for severe thunderstorms.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Captureefew.jpg

We are forecasting for a primary risk of large hail, gusty winds, and locally heavy rainfall with isolated tornado potential, but this is a low-end risk. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch does remain in effect until 6PM tonight.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is wwdfsd.jpg

Localized heavy rainfall amounts between 2-4″ appears likely, with localized hot spots of 3-6+” possible between Tuesday-Wednesday. Some hot spots of higher amounts will be possible if or where thunderstorms stall out and train.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Capturefsc.jpg

Rain chances still look to remain in the forecast into Friday-Saturday, although the rain coverage looks more scattered rather than numerous. Late Saturday-Sunday looks like the best days of the week!

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/

Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/

Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

70° / 67°
Heavy Thunderstorms
Heavy Thunderstorms 100% 70° 67°

Wednesday

76° / 68°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 78% 76° 68°

Thursday

74° / 62°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 89% 74° 62°

Friday

70° / 67°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 68% 70° 67°

Saturday

74° / 59°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 42% 74° 59°

Sunday

69° / 59°
PM Showers
PM Showers 31% 69° 59°

Monday

72° / 60°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 22% 72° 60°

Hourly Forecast

67°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
100%
67°

66°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
93%
66°

66°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
94%
66°

70°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
86%
70°

71°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
71°

69°

8 PM
Cloudy
24%
69°

68°

9 PM
Cloudy
23%
68°

70°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
70°

70°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
70°

70°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
70°

69°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
69°

69°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
69°

69°

3 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
69°

70°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
70°

70°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
70°

69°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
69°

69°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
69°

70°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
70°

71°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
69%
71°

71°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
78%
71°

72°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
72°

75°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
64%
75°

75°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
69%
75°

75°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
68%
75°

