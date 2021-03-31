11PM Wednesday: Winter returns

A strong cold front moving through the area will bring a return to late winter temperatures over the area to end the week. Expect windy conditions to continue tonight with sustained winds of 15-20 and gusts of 25-35. A wind advisory is in effect through 8 AM Thursday.

Temperatures will be cooling down quite a bit overnight. Morning lows on Thursday will be in the low to mid 40s in the northern half.

Look for upper 40s to low 50s in the southern half.

After that expect a cool day on Thursday. Temperatures will only top out in the low 60s and we will still see windy conditions with speeds of 15-20 through the day. Expect more of the same on Friday but with a bit less wind.

Friday and Saturday morning both have the chance to drop into the low to mid 30s in the northern spots. Right now it looks like we stay just above freezing but could drop briefly to around 32 in a few locations.

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/



Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/



Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season