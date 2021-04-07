11PM Wednesday: Slow moving line of storms tonight

A line of storms will be moving through the area late tonight and Thursday morning. Locally heavy rain and lightning will be the main threat but there will be a chance for a few strong to severe storms.

The level 2 threat area has been extended further south. This means a little better chance of a severe storm. The most likely area though is still north of I-10.

Storms will move into the I-55 corridor around 2 AM. These will continue moving east/southeast through the early morning hours.

These storms will end by mid to late morning Thursday and we will see a break in the rain chances. However scattered showers come back Friday with another widespread threat of heavy rain by Saturday morning.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

72° / 69°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 72° 69°

Thursday

81° / 71°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 51% 81° 71°

Friday

84° / 72°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 46% 84° 72°

Saturday

79° / 66°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 84% 79° 66°

Sunday

79° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 79° 65°

Monday

80° / 66°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 38% 80° 66°

Tuesday

76° / 68°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 43% 76° 68°

Hourly Forecast

72°

11 PM
Cloudy
11%
72°

72°

12 AM
Cloudy
16%
72°

73°

1 AM
Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

2 AM
Cloudy
24%
73°

72°

3 AM
Thunderstorms
91%
72°

71°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
100%
71°

71°

5 AM
Heavy Thunderstorms
100%
71°

70°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
70°

70°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
70°

70°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
70°

71°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
71°

74°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
17%
74°

77°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
22%
77°

80°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
80°

79°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
79°

79°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
79°

80°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
80°

79°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
79°

79°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
20%
79°

77°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
77°

75°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
75°

74°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
74°

73°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
73°

