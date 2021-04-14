11PM Wednesday: More heavy rain on the way

More rain is on the way over the next couple of days. Storms currently ongoing this evening will taper off for a few hours heading in to early Thursday. However another wave of heavy rain and storms will be moving in by mid-morning.

This batch will be earlier in the day than the past couple. Overall though we will see more of the same impacts including very heavy rain, frequent lightning, and the potential for strong to severe wind gusts.

Flash flooding will once again be a risk across the area so be careful if you are out driving.

Most of Thursday afternoon looks good. Right now another wave of heavy rain looks like it will move in on Friday afternoon. At the moment it looks like the heaviest activity will stay north of I-10 this time around, although there is still time for to change.

Rain will finally start to move out on Saturday with a dry Sunday on the way and for early next week.