11PM Wednesday: More heavy rain on the way

More rain is on the way over the next couple of days. Storms currently ongoing this evening will taper off for a few hours heading in to early Thursday. However another wave of heavy rain and storms will be moving in by mid-morning.

This batch will be earlier in the day than the past couple. Overall though we will see more of the same impacts including very heavy rain, frequent lightning, and the potential for strong to severe wind gusts.

Flash flooding will once again be a risk across the area so be careful if you are out driving.

Most of Thursday afternoon looks good. Right now another wave of heavy rain looks like it will move in on Friday afternoon. At the moment it looks like the heaviest activity will stay north of I-10 this time around, although there is still time for to change.

Rain will finally start to move out on Saturday with a dry Sunday on the way and for early next week. As always stay with WGNO on air and online for the latest, and download the WGNO news app.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

67° / 66°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 67° 66°

Thursday

73° / 67°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 100% 73° 67°

Friday

70° / 68°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 75% 70° 68°

Saturday

73° / 59°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 75% 73° 59°

Sunday

72° / 58°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 16% 72° 58°

Monday

71° / 62°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 13% 71° 62°

Tuesday

74° / 61°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 18% 74° 61°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

68°

12 AM
Cloudy
10%
68°

67°

1 AM
Cloudy
15%
67°

67°

2 AM
Cloudy
20%
67°

69°

3 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
69°

69°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
62%
69°

70°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
63%
70°

69°

6 AM
Heavy Thunderstorms
91%
69°

69°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
99%
69°

68°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
100%
68°

67°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
87%
67°

67°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
92%
67°

67°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
77%
67°

69°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
63%
69°

69°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
69°

69°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
69°

70°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
70°

72°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
72°

72°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
72°

72°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
72°

72°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
72°

71°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
71°

70°

9 PM
Cloudy
10%
70°

71°

10 PM
Cloudy
11%
71°

70°

11 PM
Cloudy
11%
70°

