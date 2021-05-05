11PM Wednesday: Beautiful the rest of the week!

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Drier air will continue to move in behind the cold front tonight and Thursday. Dewpoints will go from the mid 70s yesterday to the mid 50s over the next couple of days. This will mean very pleasant conditions at night and warm but dry afternoons.

The humidity will stay low through midday Saturday. This is going to be a really nice early spring feel with the cooler and drier conditions. That will also allow overnight lows to drop quite a bit the next couple of mornings.

Look for upper 50s in the northern half to start the day Thursday. It will still be in the mid to upper 60s on the south shore.

Expect plenty of sun to wrap up the week with afternoon highs only around 80 both days. Saturday will be nice with low 80s and then we warm into the mid 80s for Mother’s Day.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

70° / 67°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 70° 67°

Thursday

82° / 65°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 82° 65°

Friday

81° / 64°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 81° 64°

Saturday

83° / 71°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 83° 71°

Sunday

85° / 75°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 23% 85° 75°

Monday

85° / 73°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 60% 85° 73°

Tuesday

84° / 73°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 37% 84° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

70°

12 AM
Cloudy
3%
70°

69°

1 AM
Cloudy
3%
69°

69°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
69°

70°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
70°

69°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
69°

69°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
69°

68°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
3%
68°

68°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
5%
68°

69°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
4%
69°

70°

9 AM
Sunny
3%
70°

73°

10 AM
Sunny
2%
73°

73°

11 AM
Sunny
1%
73°

75°

12 PM
Sunny
1%
75°

77°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

78°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

79°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

80°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

80°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

79°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

78°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

75°

8 PM
Clear
1%
75°

73°

9 PM
Clear
1%
73°

72°

10 PM
Clear
0%
72°

71°

11 PM
Clear
1%
71°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News