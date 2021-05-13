11PM Weather: Beautiful the next couple of days

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Skies will be clearing out overnight as drier air continues to move in. That will mean very pleasant conditions through the night.

Cooler conditions will move in overnight as well with lows in the mid 50s to the north and low to mid 60s south by Friday morning. Look for the same on Saturday morning.

Highs will warm to around 80 over the next couple of days with beautiful weather and low humidity.

After that Sunday will start to see humidity return and we might even see a spotty showers later in the day. Rain chances look to increase quite a bit by Monday for the third week in a row.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

70° / 65°
Clear
Clear 0% 70° 65°

Friday

80° / 65°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 80° 65°

Saturday

82° / 68°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 4% 82° 68°

Sunday

84° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 11% 84° 72°

Monday

83° / 73°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 46% 83° 73°

Tuesday

83° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 46% 83° 74°

Wednesday

82° / 75°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 44% 82° 75°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

70°

12 AM
Clear
1%
70°

70°

1 AM
Clear
1%
70°

69°

2 AM
Clear
1%
69°

68°

3 AM
Clear
2%
68°

68°

4 AM
Clear
2%
68°

67°

5 AM
Clear
2%
67°

66°

6 AM
Clear
2%
66°

66°

7 AM
Sunny
4%
66°

68°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
68°

71°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
71°

73°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
73°

74°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
74°

75°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

76°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

77°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

78°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

78°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

79°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

78°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

77°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

74°

8 PM
Clear
1%
74°

72°

9 PM
Clear
2%
72°

71°

10 PM
Clear
2%
71°

70°

11 PM
Clear
3%
70°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News