11PM Tuesday video forecast: Rain chance up late week

It will continue to feel like early summer over the next couple of days as temperatures warm into the mid 80s and the dewpoints are in the low 70s. We could see a little light fog Wednesday morning but it should not be a big issue.

We are going to stay humid over the next few days. It looks like it does get lower over the weekend.

There are still quite a few questions regarding the forecast by the end of the week. It looks like an upper level low will move in at some point over the weekend to keep rain chances in the forecast. We could also see much cooler air with that system depending on how things work out.

However right now there is just a lot of uncertainty so prepare for some changes in the forecast by Friday and Saturday. It also appears the whole thing could be slowing down some which may shift the day of highest rain chances to Sunday instead of Saturday.

For now though we are certainly going to be warm and muggy through the middle of the week. Look for another day of warm and breezy conditions tomorrow with mid 80s around the area.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

75° / 73°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 75° 73°

Wednesday

84° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 14% 84° 72°

Thursday

87° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 87° 72°

Friday

80° / 69°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 44% 80° 69°

Saturday

78° / 69°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 78° 69°

Sunday

79° / 72°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 41% 79° 72°

Monday

84° / 74°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 84° 74°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

75°

12 AM
Cloudy
3%
75°

75°

1 AM
Cloudy
4%
75°

75°

2 AM
Cloudy
4%
75°

75°

3 AM
Cloudy
4%
75°

75°

4 AM
Cloudy
4%
75°

74°

5 AM
Cloudy
5%
74°

74°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
74°

74°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
74°

75°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
75°

77°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
77°

79°

10 AM
Cloudy
10%
79°

80°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
80°

82°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
82°

82°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
82°

83°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
9%
83°

82°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
82°

82°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
82°

82°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
82°

80°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
80°

78°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
3%
78°

77°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
5%
77°

75°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
75°

75°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

75°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
11%
75°

