11PM Tuesday: Storms on the way Wednesday night

The first of a few waves of rain this week will be moving through the area Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Ahead of that expect a day similar to Tuesday with warm and breezy conditions. Look for low 80s with a few spotty showers Wednesday afternoon.

The main line of storms will be moving in just after midnight up along the I-55 corridor. This line will continue to move east across the entire area.

Look for locally heavy rain and lightning with this line. Gusty winds and small hail will also be possible.

There is also a low end chance of severe weather with this system. Most likely the storms will remain just below severe limits but a warning or two will be possible. Since this will move in overnight make sure you have a way to get warnings if one is issued for your area.

Rain chances will continue Friday with a much more widespread and heavy batch coming in early on Saturday.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

69° / 67°
Clear
Clear 0% 69° 67°

Wednesday

80° / 68°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 80° 68°

Thursday

81° / 69°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 48% 81° 69°

Friday

80° / 71°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 43% 80° 71°

Saturday

76° / 66°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 64% 76° 66°

Sunday

79° / 67°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 32% 79° 67°

Monday

81° / 68°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 46% 81° 68°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

69°

11 PM
Clear
2%
69°

68°

12 AM
Clear
2%
68°

68°

1 AM
Clear
2%
68°

69°

2 AM
Clear
2%
69°

68°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
4%
68°

68°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
68°

68°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
68°

68°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
68°

69°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
69°

70°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
70°

72°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
72°

75°

10 AM
Cloudy
17%
75°

77°

11 AM
Cloudy
17%
77°

79°

12 PM
Cloudy
16%
79°

78°

1 PM
Cloudy
21%
78°

79°

2 PM
Cloudy
22%
79°

79°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
79°

79°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
79°

79°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
79°

79°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
79°

76°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
76°

75°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
75°

74°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
74°

73°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
73°

