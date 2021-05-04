11PM Tuesday: Flash Flood Watch extended as heavy rain threat continues

A slow moving front will continue to create locally heavy downpours and strong thunderstorms overnight into early Wednesday. This will lead to the chance of street flooding in areas with the highest rainfall rates.

The flash flood watch has been extended until 7 AM Wednesday and also expanded south to include the I-10 corridor.

The radar shows that zone of rain draped right across the I-12/10 corridor. Locally heavy storms will continue developing along that as the overall front slowly moves south.

The forecast model continues that rain chance across the southern half of the area through midday Wednesday.

Rain will move out by later Wednesday afternoon as lower humidity filters in through Saturday.