11PM Tuesday: Flash Flood Watch extended as heavy rain threat continues

A slow moving front will continue to create locally heavy downpours and strong thunderstorms overnight into early Wednesday. This will lead to the chance of street flooding in areas with the highest rainfall rates.

The flash flood watch has been extended until 7 AM Wednesday and also expanded south to include the I-10 corridor.

The radar shows that zone of rain draped right across the I-12/10 corridor. Locally heavy storms will continue developing along that as the overall front slowly moves south.

The forecast model continues that rain chance across the southern half of the area through midday Wednesday.

Rain will move out by later Wednesday afternoon as lower humidity filters in through Saturday.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

73° / 72°
Rain
Rain 0% 73° 72°

Wednesday

76° / 68°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 72% 76° 68°

Thursday

82° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 18% 82° 65°

Friday

81° / 66°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 81° 66°

Saturday

83° / 72°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 83° 72°

Sunday

84° / 75°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 31% 84° 75°

Monday

85° / 75°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 85° 75°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

73°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
73°

73°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
73°

75°

1 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
75°

77°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
77°

77°

3 AM
Thunderstorms
68%
77°

76°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
74%
76°

74°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
90%
74°

74°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
84%
74°

74°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
68%
74°

73°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
65%
73°

74°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
74°

73°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
71%
73°

73°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
71%
73°

73°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
73°

73°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
72%
73°

73°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
67%
73°

74°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
74°

75°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
75°

75°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
61%
75°

74°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
74°

74°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
74°

74°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
74°

73°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
73°

73°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
17%
73°

