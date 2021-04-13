11PM Tuesday: Another round of storms on Wednesday

Storms are likely again on Wednesday and once again rough weather is possible around the area. Rain will move out Tuesday night through early Wednesday morning but then the next batch begins to develop.

Look for rain and storms to move back in by late morning.

This system will push south across the area much the same as the previous systems over the past few days. These storms will produce locally heavy rainfall rates so flash flooding will be possible. We will also see the threat for strong wind gusts and hail.

The third wave of strong storms looks to move through earlier on Thursday morning. This wave will likely have less severe weather potential in terms of wind and hail, but will be capable of producing more flash flooding.

Stay aware of weather conditions over the next couple of days. As always stay with WGNO on air and online for the latest, and download our WGNO news app.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

69° / 68°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 69° 68°

Wednesday

74° / 68°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 81% 74° 68°

Thursday

74° / 63°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 89% 74° 63°

Friday

69° / 67°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 73% 69° 67°

Saturday

72° / 58°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 46% 72° 58°

Sunday

65° / 58°
PM Showers
PM Showers 33% 65° 58°

Monday

72° / 60°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 72° 60°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

69°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
6%
69°

70°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
70°

69°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
69°

69°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
69°

69°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
69°

69°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
69°

70°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
70°

72°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
72°

73°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
73°

74°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
63%
74°

73°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
78%
73°

73°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
81%
73°

72°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
74%
72°

73°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
73°

73°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
73°

74°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
74°

72°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
72°

73°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
73°

72°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
72°

72°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
72°

72°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
72°

73°

11 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
73°

