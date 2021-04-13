11PM Tuesday: Another round of storms on Wednesday

Storms are likely again on Wednesday and once again rough weather is possible around the area. Rain will move out Tuesday night through early Wednesday morning but then the next batch begins to develop.

Look for rain and storms to move back in by late morning.

This system will push south across the area much the same as the previous systems over the past few days. These storms will produce locally heavy rainfall rates so flash flooding will be possible. We will also see the threat for strong wind gusts and hail.

The third wave of strong storms looks to move through earlier on Thursday morning. This wave will likely have less severe weather potential in terms of wind and hail, but will be capable of producing more flash flooding.

Stay aware of weather conditions over the next couple of days.