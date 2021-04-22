11PM Thursday Video Forecast: Cool tonight then rain chances go up

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Temperatures will be cool early Friday thanks to dry air and mostly clear skies around the area. Look for lows in the low 50s north with mid to upper 50s south.

We will warm up quickly though into the mid 70s as southeast winds increase ahead of a storms system moving in from the west. That storms system will bring a round of storms with it by Friday evening as a warm front moves through.

Some storms could be strong to severe with strong wind gusts and an isolated tornado. After that the big question is what do we see through the rest of Saturday morning.

Some forecast models indicate a line of storms coming through the area. Others keep most of the activity farther to the northeast. Either way, be aware of the severe weather threat with any storms that develop and have a way to get warnings if they are issued.

We should dry out for the second half of the weekend on Sunday.

As always stay with WGNO on air and online for the latest.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

60° / 59°
Clear
Clear 0% 60° 59°

Friday

76° / 70°
PM Showers
PM Showers 39% 76° 70°

Saturday

84° / 64°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 67% 84° 64°

Sunday

80° / 63°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 80° 63°

Monday

81° / 70°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 8% 81° 70°

Tuesday

83° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 16% 83° 72°

Wednesday

82° / 70°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 82° 70°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

60°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
60°

60°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
60°

61°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
61°

62°

4 AM
Cloudy
1%
62°

62°

5 AM
Cloudy
1%
62°

62°

6 AM
Cloudy
2%
62°

62°

7 AM
Cloudy
2%
62°

64°

8 AM
Cloudy
3%
64°

66°

9 AM
Cloudy
2%
66°

69°

10 AM
Cloudy
5%
69°

70°

11 AM
Cloudy
5%
70°

71°

12 PM
Cloudy
5%
71°

72°

1 PM
Cloudy
14%
72°

73°

2 PM
Cloudy
15%
73°

74°

3 PM
Cloudy
15%
74°

74°

4 PM
Few Showers
31%
74°

74°

5 PM
Showers
36%
74°

72°

6 PM
Showers
39%
72°

72°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
72°

71°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
55%
71°

71°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
71°

71°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
71°

72°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
72°

72°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
72°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News