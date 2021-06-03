11PM Thursday: More rain on the way Friday!

Happy June! Once again, the forecast for today across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana was nice and quiet with increasing humidity, clouds, and a few showers!

A Flood Advisory did remain in effect until 7:45 p.m. for Assumption, Lafourche, St. James, and St. John the Baptist Parishes but has since been cancelled. Wind speeds have calmed down considerably, as well, across much of the area!

Afternoon highs were, area-wide, reaching the low 80s. Overnight, over both Northshore and Southshore locations, expect 60s on the Northshore but 70s on the Southshore!

Late tonight to early Friday there’s the chance for an increase in clouds and humidity. Rain chances look more impressive as our week progresses… At that point, scattered showers cannot be ruled out with each day presenting about a 40% or 50% chance of storms. Saturday, though, looks better with only about a 30% chance!

Of course, this is going to mean temperatures rise into the upper 80s or low 90s! Typical for June!

Soak up these cooler temperatures while they last and keep up as more information on WGNO.com will be available the whole day today. Catch us live during WGNO News at 5PM, 6PM and 10PM!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

75° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 75° 73°

Friday

81° / 75°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 57% 81° 75°

Saturday

79° / 75°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 72% 79° 75°

Sunday

81° / 75°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 66% 81° 75°

Monday

84° / 77°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 61% 84° 77°

Tuesday

84° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 46% 84° 77°

Wednesday

85° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 85° 77°

