11PM Thursday: More heavy rain potential on the way

The threat of more heavy rain will continue as we head into the weekend. Several forecast models are point at multiple waves of rain over the next couple of days. The Futurecast below is showing a model that has been very reliable over the past few days.

It looks like we see a quick round of heavy rain tomorrow morning that will affect the north shore and along I-10.

After that a large area of heavy rain will develop and move through the area. Unlike the past few this will actually go from southwest to northeast and it looks like will lead to the heaviest rain totals along and north of I-12 through the evening.

The recent runs of models this evening also point to another batch of storms moving through sometime either Saturday afternoon or early that night. This would likely be as the main front is finally pushing through.

Needless to say the ground is saturated. Any additional heavy rain could lead to street flooding. The Flash Flood Watch has now been extended through Saturday.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

67° / 64°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 67° 64°

Friday

69° / 67°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 61% 69° 67°

Saturday

72° / 61°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 47% 72° 61°

Sunday

72° / 58°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 72° 58°

Monday

73° / 62°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 12% 73° 62°

Tuesday

75° / 60°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 13% 75° 60°

Wednesday

74° / 58°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 74° 58°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

68°

1 AM
Cloudy
4%
68°

68°

2 AM
Cloudy
7%
68°

68°

3 AM
Cloudy
12%
68°

69°

4 AM
Cloudy
16%
69°

69°

5 AM
Cloudy
17%
69°

67°

6 AM
Few Showers
33%
67°

66°

7 AM
Heavy Thunderstorms
63%
66°

65°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
65°

64°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
64°

65°

10 AM
Few Showers
31%
65°

67°

11 AM
Few Showers
32%
67°

68°

12 PM
Few Showers
32%
68°

67°

1 PM
Few Showers
32%
67°

68°

2 PM
Showers
43%
68°

69°

3 PM
Showers
54%
69°

68°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
68°

69°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
69°

68°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
61%
68°

68°

7 PM
Rain
64%
68°

68°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
66%
68°

68°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
68°

68°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
68°

69°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
69°

69°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
69°

