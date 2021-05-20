11PM Thursday: Drier days ahead

Another batch of heavy rain is moving onshore this evening for Lafourche and Terrebonne parishes. This will continue to move northwest towards the Baton Rouge area. These locations have seen the highest rainfall amounts so far today and will likely see additional moderate to heavy rain overnight meaning the threat of flash flooding will continue. Please be extra careful when driving at night.

Strong winds out of the east will continue through Friday at 15-25 with gusts in the 30s at times. The coastal flooding issues will last through Friday night with the biggest impacts being on the western side of area lakes as well as around the Rigolets area to Hancock county. Expect high water outside the levee system.

We finally see the rain chances come to an end by Friday afternoon with temperatures in the mid 80s. Afternoon highs will approach 90 by early next week.

Thursday

76° / 74°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 76° 74°

Friday

79° / 72°
AM Showers
AM Showers 45% 79° 72°

Saturday

82° / 68°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 82° 68°

Sunday

85° / 69°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 85° 69°

Monday

86° / 70°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 86° 70°

Tuesday

87° / 72°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 87° 72°

Wednesday

85° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 13% 85° 73°

76°

1 AM
Showers
36%
76°

77°

2 AM
Showers
57%
77°

76°

3 AM
Showers
53%
76°

77°

4 AM
Showers
46%
77°

76°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
76°

76°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
76°

76°

7 AM
Few Showers
39%
76°

77°

8 AM
Showers
41%
77°

76°

9 AM
Showers
42%
76°

77°

10 AM
Showers
45%
77°

76°

11 AM
Showers
35%
76°

77°

12 PM
Cloudy
24%
77°

78°

1 PM
Cloudy
15%
78°

79°

2 PM
Cloudy
15%
79°

79°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
79°

79°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
79°

79°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
79°

78°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
78°

77°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
77°

76°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
76°

75°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
75°

75°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
75°

74°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
74°

74°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
74°

