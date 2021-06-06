11PM Sunday: Improved forecast for Monday!

Happy June! Once again, the forecast for this evening across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is now much nicer and quiet with increasing humidity, clouds, and a few lingering showers! Wind speeds are in the double digits, as well across Belle Chasse!

Afternoon highs are, area-wide, reaching the 80s. Overnight, over both Northshore and Southshore locations, expect 70s on the northshore and southshore!

Late tonight to early Monday, there’s the chance for an increase in clouds and humidity. Rain chances look more impressive as our week begins than ends! At that point, scattered showers cannot be ruled out with each day presenting about a 40% or 50% chance of storms. Friday through Saturday, though, looks better with only about a 30% chance!

Of course, this is going to mean temperatures rise into the upper 80s, while staying out of the 90s! Typical for June!

Soak up these cooler temperatures while they last and keep up as more information on WGNO.com will be available the whole day today. Catch us live during WGNO News once again at 5PM, 6PM and 10PM!