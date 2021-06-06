11PM Sunday: Improved forecast for Monday!

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Happy June! Once again, the forecast for this evening across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is now much nicer and quiet with increasing humidity, clouds, and a few lingering showers! Wind speeds are in the double digits, as well across Belle Chasse!

Afternoon highs are, area-wide, reaching the 80s. Overnight, over both Northshore and Southshore locations, expect 70s on the northshore and southshore!

Late tonight to early Monday, there’s the chance for an increase in clouds and humidity. Rain chances look more impressive as our week begins than ends! At that point, scattered showers cannot be ruled out with each day presenting about a 40% or 50% chance of storms. Friday through Saturday, though, looks better with only about a 30% chance!

Of course, this is going to mean temperatures rise into the upper 80s, while staying out of the 90s! Typical for June!

Soak up these cooler temperatures while they last and keep up as more information on WGNO.com will be available the whole day today. Catch us live during WGNO News once again at 5PM, 6PM and 10PM!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

89° / 79°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 89° 79°

Tuesday

88° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 63% 88° 78°

Wednesday

87° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 46% 87° 77°

Thursday

88° / 77°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 18% 88° 77°

Friday

88° / 77°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 17% 88° 77°

Saturday

88° / 77°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 22% 88° 77°

Sunday

83° / 76°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 39% 83° 76°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

81°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
81°

84°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
84°

85°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
85°

86°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
86°

86°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
21%
86°

87°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
87°

88°

3 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
88°

87°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
87°

87°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
87°

85°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
85°

84°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
84°

82°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
9%
82°

82°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
16%
82°

81°

10 PM
Clear
15%
81°

81°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
16%
81°

81°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
17%
81°

81°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
81°

80°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
80°

80°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
80°

80°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
80°

80°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
80°

80°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
80°

80°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
17%
80°

81°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
81°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News