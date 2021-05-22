11PM Saturday: Pleasant morning Sunday then warming

Relatively low humidity will continue tonight meaning very pleasant conditions as the breeze continues as well. Look for low 60s by Sunday morning up north with mid to upper 60s south.

Temperatures will start to feel more like late May through the week

It will be breezy Sunday but much less wind than the past couple of days. Look for sustained speeds around 10 with gusts of 15-20. Coastal flooding should begin to subside through the day as well as wind decreases.

Mid 80s again with plenty of sun on Sunday afternoon and then hot for next week with upper 80s to near 90. Still not much rain chance anytime soon.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

72° / 68°
Clear
Clear 0% 72° 68°

Sunday

85° / 68°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 85° 68°

Monday

85° / 70°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 11% 85° 70°

Tuesday

85° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 85° 71°

Wednesday

86° / 72°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 13% 86° 72°

Thursday

86° / 72°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 8% 86° 72°

Friday

86° / 74°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 12% 86° 74°

Hourly Forecast

71°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
71°

70°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
70°

69°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
69°

69°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
69°

69°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
69°

70°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
70°

73°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
73°

76°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
76°

78°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
78°

79°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
79°

82°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
82°

82°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
82°

83°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
83°

82°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
82°

84°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
84°

83°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
83°

82°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
82°

80°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
80°

78°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
78°

76°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
76°

75°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
75°

74°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
74°

73°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
73°

72°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
72°

