11PM Saturday: Pleasant morning Sunday then warming

Relatively low humidity will continue tonight meaning very pleasant conditions as the breeze continues as well. Look for low 60s by Sunday morning up north with mid to upper 60s south.

It will be breezy Sunday but much less wind than the past couple of days. Look for sustained speeds around 10 with gusts of 15-20. Coastal flooding should begin to subside through the day as well as wind decreases.

Mid 80s again with plenty of sun on Sunday afternoon and then hot for next week with upper 80s to near 90. Still not much rain chance anytime soon.