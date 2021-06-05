11PM Saturday: Locally heavy rain possible Sunday

More rain is on the way it looks like later tonight through at least the first half of the day on Sunday. Some models are indicating that we could see some heavy downpours with this activity and several inches of rain in some spots.

A flash flood watch remains in effect through Sunday due to the saturated ground and the threat of heavy rain. As always avoid driving through flooded areas and check the radar before you head out.

Temperatures will stay cooler on Sunday with highs only around 80. Look for scattered showers and storms to continue on Monday and Tuesday before we start to see lower rain chances for the second half of the week.