11PM Saturday: Locally heavy rain possible Sunday

More rain is on the way it looks like later tonight through at least the first half of the day on Sunday. Some models are indicating that we could see some heavy downpours with this activity and several inches of rain in some spots.

A flash flood watch remains in effect through Sunday due to the saturated ground and the threat of heavy rain. As always avoid driving through flooded areas and check the radar before you head out.

Temperatures will stay cooler on Sunday with highs only around 80. Look for scattered showers and storms to continue on Monday and Tuesday before we start to see lower rain chances for the second half of the week.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

88° / 79°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 39% 88° 79°

Tuesday

88° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 63% 88° 78°

Wednesday

87° / 77°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 46% 87° 77°

Thursday

88° / 77°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 18% 88° 77°

Friday

88° / 77°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 17% 88° 77°

Saturday

88° / 77°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 22% 88° 77°

Sunday

83° / 76°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 39% 83° 76°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

86°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
86°

87°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
87°

87°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
87°

87°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
87°

88°

3 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
88°

88°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
35%
88°

87°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
87°

85°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
85°

84°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
84°

83°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
9%
83°

82°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
16%
82°

81°

10 PM
Clear
15%
81°

81°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
16%
81°

81°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
17%
81°

81°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
81°

80°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
80°

80°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
80°

80°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
80°

80°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
80°

80°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
80°

80°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
17%
80°

81°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
81°

83°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
13%
83°

85°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
85°

