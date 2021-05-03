11PM Monday: Threat of strong storms later Tuesday

Temperatures will remain warm tonight with lows only in the mid to upper 70s and plenty of humidity.

Tuesday afternoon will be hot as well ahead of a front. Temperatures will likely climb into the upper 80s and some areas could reach 90 with the wind out of the southwest. Breezy conditions tomorrow at 15-20.

This will lead to a line of storms coming in from the north tomorrow afternoon and evening. This line will likely be strongest just north and east of the area. However we could still see part of that move in to the northern half with potent wind and hail.

Models are still uncertain as to how much of the intense line makes it to our area. The latest Futurecast shows the bulk staying to the northeast, but some do bring the line all the way south to I-12.

The SPC actually has the level 3 threat for tomorrow afternoon and tomorrow night for areas north of I-12. Severe storms will be possible with strong wind gusts the main threat. How much of the area sees that severe weather is still in question, but it is certainly worth keeping an eye on the radar tomorrow afternoon and evening.

Rain chances will linger with the front Wednesday into early Thursday before the front moves out. After that we will likely get a short break from the humid conditions by the end of the week.

Enjoy that though because it looks like humidity comes back by the end of the weekend for Mother’s Day.