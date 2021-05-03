11PM Monday: Threat of strong storms later Tuesday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Temperatures will remain warm tonight with lows only in the mid to upper 70s and plenty of humidity.

Tuesday afternoon will be hot as well ahead of a front. Temperatures will likely climb into the upper 80s and some areas could reach 90 with the wind out of the southwest. Breezy conditions tomorrow at 15-20.

This will lead to a line of storms coming in from the north tomorrow afternoon and evening. This line will likely be strongest just north and east of the area. However we could still see part of that move in to the northern half with potent wind and hail.

Models are still uncertain as to how much of the intense line makes it to our area. The latest Futurecast shows the bulk staying to the northeast, but some do bring the line all the way south to I-12.

The SPC actually has the level 3 threat for tomorrow afternoon and tomorrow night for areas north of I-12. Severe storms will be possible with strong wind gusts the main threat. How much of the area sees that severe weather is still in question, but it is certainly worth keeping an eye on the radar tomorrow afternoon and evening.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Capture2.jpg

Rain chances will linger with the front Wednesday into early Thursday before the front moves out. After that we will likely get a short break from the humid conditions by the end of the week.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Capture3.jpg

Enjoy that though because it looks like humidity comes back by the end of the weekend for Mother’s Day.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

79° / 78°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 79° 78°

Tuesday

87° / 72°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 43% 87° 72°

Wednesday

78° / 69°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 64% 78° 69°

Thursday

83° / 66°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 37% 83° 66°

Friday

83° / 69°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 83° 69°

Saturday

83° / 74°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 83° 74°

Sunday

86° / 77°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 86° 77°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

79°

11 PM
Cloudy
6%
79°

79°

12 AM
Cloudy
7%
79°

80°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
80°

79°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
79°

79°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
79°

79°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
79°

79°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
79°

79°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
79°

79°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
79°

79°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
79°

81°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
81°

83°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
14%
83°

84°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
84°

86°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
86°

86°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
86°

86°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
86°

86°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
86°

86°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
86°

84°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
84°

84°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
84°

80°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
80°

78°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
78°

77°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
77°

77°

10 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
77°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News