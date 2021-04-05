11PM Monday: Spotty showers for Tuesday

Humidity is still relatively low this evening but that trend will be changing as we go through the next few days. Dewpoints will go from the 40s and 50s today to the mid 60s by Wednesday and Thursday. That means it will feel more humid through the week.

That will also be keeping overnight lows warmer than what we have seen lately.

As the humidity builds in some patchy fog will be possible over the next few nights. Look for patchy fog tonight with a better chance of fog developing Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Rain chances will also start to increase through the week with the first chance of rain being Tuesday afternoon. This will come in the form of just spotty showers around the area. Overall chances will be relatively low.

A series of disturbances later in the week will bring more rain chances however with one of the better ones coming Wednesday night and early Thursday. Another round of heavy rain potential will come in Friday night and Saturday.