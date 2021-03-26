11PM Friday: Warm weekend ahead!

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for most of the marine areas tonight along with the coastal areas of Mississippi. Fog will likely develop over and near the water and could drift inland in some locations.

Even areas not under the advisory could see patchy fog by tomorrow morning so be careful if you are heading out early.

Otherwise a warm and muggy weekend is on the way with temperatures warming into the low 80s both days.

The forecast for Saturday is mostly dry with just a passing shower possible. However a cold front pushes in on Sunday with the chance for some showers by the afternoon.

Overall rain totals should remain on the light side with this front. It sticks around for a few days so expect off and on rain chances through Wednesday before cooler and drier air moves in by the end of the week.

