11PM Friday: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issue for northern areas

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is now in effect for areas to the north until 4 AM. We will likely see another watch issued for the rest of the area as the line of storms moves in. Damaging wind gusts will be the main threat although hail and an isolated tornado will also be possible.

The main line of storms will like reach the MS border to the north around 4 AM. It will continue to move south.

Current models put this in the New Orleans metro area and along I-10 around 7 AM. Some power outages are possible due to the strong winds.

This line will move offshore later in the morning with lingering showers behind it until around noon.

After that we will see drier air move in for Saturday night and Sunday.

As always stick with WGNO on air and online and have a way to receive warnings for your area. Download our new WGNO news app.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

72° / 68°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 72° 68°

Saturday

82° / 62°
Thunderstorms/Wind
Thunderstorms/Wind 98% 82° 62°

Sunday

82° / 64°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 82° 64°

Monday

79° / 70°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 41% 79° 70°

Tuesday

77° / 70°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 44% 77° 70°

Wednesday

73° / 65°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 52% 73° 65°

Thursday

76° / 65°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 43% 76° 65°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

73°

12 AM
Cloudy
19%
73°

73°

1 AM
Cloudy
19%
73°

73°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
73°

75°

3 AM
Heavy Thunderstorms
89%
75°

73°

4 AM
Heavy Thunderstorms
100%
73°

72°

5 AM
Heavy Thunderstorms
100%
72°

71°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
97%
71°

71°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
95%
71°

69°

8 AM
Thunderstorms/Wind
98%
69°

66°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
89%
66°

68°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
55%
68°

70°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
70°

75°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
75°

78°

1 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
78°

81°

2 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
81°

80°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
80°

81°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
13%
81°

78°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
19%
78°

78°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
78°

75°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
17%
75°

74°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
74°

74°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
17%
74°

73°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
7%
73°

72°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
15%
72°

