11PM Friday: Severe storms possible tonight

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A tornado watch is in effect now for areas along and north of I-12 until 4AM Saturday. This means you need to have a way to be woken up overnight if a warning is issued for your area.

Storms continue to develop around the area and have been farther south than some of the recent forecast models. This means areas along and north of I-12 will have the threat of severe storms.

Conditions will be favorable for any storm that develops enough intensity to become severe.

After that things will be quiet through around sunrise. However it looks like another line of storms will move through around late morning.

These storms would likely have a chance to produce heavy rain and hail. After that we dry out for Sunday and the early part of next week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

72° / 71°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 72° 71°

Saturday

83° / 62°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 53% 83° 62°

Sunday

80° / 61°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 80° 61°

Monday

82° / 68°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 8% 82° 68°

Tuesday

82° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 11% 82° 71°

Wednesday

82° / 72°
Cloudy
Cloudy 8% 82° 72°

Thursday

75° / 65°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 43% 75° 65°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

73°

1 AM
Cloudy
15%
73°

73°

2 AM
Cloudy
15%
73°

74°

3 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
74°

73°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
65%
73°

72°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
66%
72°

72°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
72°

73°

7 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
73°

74°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
74°

75°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
75°

78°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
78°

80°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
80°

81°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
81°

81°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
81°

81°

2 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
81°

82°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
82°

82°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
82°

82°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
8%
82°

81°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
81°

79°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
9%
79°

77°

8 PM
Clear
17%
77°

75°

9 PM
Clear
12%
75°

74°

10 PM
Clear
6%
74°

73°

11 PM
Clear
6%
73°

71°

12 AM
Clear
6%
71°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News