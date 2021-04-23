11PM Friday: Severe storms possible tonight

A tornado watch is in effect now for areas along and north of I-12 until 4AM Saturday. This means you need to have a way to be woken up overnight if a warning is issued for your area.

Storms continue to develop around the area and have been farther south than some of the recent forecast models. This means areas along and north of I-12 will have the threat of severe storms.

Conditions will be favorable for any storm that develops enough intensity to become severe.

After that things will be quiet through around sunrise. However it looks like another line of storms will move through around late morning.

These storms would likely have a chance to produce heavy rain and hail. After that we dry out for Sunday and the early part of next week.