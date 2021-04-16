11PM Friday: Rain continuing Saturday

More rounds of rain will be moving through the area to start the weekend. It looks like we will see a couple different batches at least during the day on Saturday. The first of those will move through early to mid afternoon. Locally heavy rain will again be possible.

Rain then redevelops over the area on Saturday evening into the night. Once again locally heavy rain will be possible which could lead to areas of street flooding.

Most of the rain looks to move out by Sunday however the latest runs of this forecast model put a few showers over the area. This model has been very reliable over the past few days so it is worth noting we may see scattered showers again on Sunday.

River levels will continue to be on the high side across the area. Right now two areas are forecast to reach major flood stage. The Pearl River at the Pearl River gauge and the West Hobolochitto Creek at McNeill, MS are projected to reach major flood stage. Several other rivers are forecast to have moderate flooding through the weekend. Please be aware of the potential for high water in these areas.

After Sunday the early part of next week looks sunny and dry. Temperatures will remain below normal though over the next several days.