11PM Friday: No rain in the 7 day!

The good news is that the rain around the area continues to move west as high pressure builds in from the east. This is the first time in several weeks that we don’t have rain in the forecast over the next week. That could change of course at some point but still indicates that we have much drier weather in the forecast.

The gradient between that high and lower pressure to the west is creating strong onshore flow over the area. Right now we are seeing sustained winds in the teens and 20s with gusts into the 30s. Expect coastal flooding to continue through the night with high water impacting low roads outside the levee system.

Otherwise we will see dry conditions through the weekend. Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 80s Saturday and Sunday with lows in the 60s and 70s.

Afternoon highs will be approaching 90 by early next week. Right now it looks like we will avoid additional rain for the next week which will really give the area a good chance to dry out.

