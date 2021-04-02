11PM Friday: Nice weekend for Easter

Easter is looking beautiful to round out what should be a very nice weekend after a chilly start.

Another night of unseasonably cold temperatures is on the way. Look for mid to upper 30s north and mid 40s south. Patchy frost will be possible again on Saturday morning in the colder spots. Less wind means temperatures will be dropping very quickly once the sun goes down.

After that look for another beautiful day Saturday. We are going to be in the upper 60s most of the day with highs topping out around 70.

There is just a slight chance of a few sprinkles drifting through late Saturday. Otherwise humidity stays very low through the weekend. It begins to climb next week as southerly flow picks back up. Rain chances will also come back briefly on Tuesday.

We will also see warmer temperatures next week with temps back to around 80 by Wednesday.