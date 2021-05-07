11PM Friday: Nice for Mother’s Day weekend then rain

Temperatures will be warming up through the weekend but overall expect nice conditions through Sunday. Saturday will mainly be a repeat of the past couple of days with plenty of sun and low humidity. Temperatures will be a degree or two warmer.

Sunday the humidity starts to come back but not to excessive levels. Look for more cloud cover to develop through the day with mid to upper 80s.

We start the weekend with some cool temperatures on Saturday morning. Look for low to mid 50s up to the north.

Lows will drop into the low to mid 60s to the south.

Rain chances hold off until early next week. Right now it looks like we see several rounds of rain over the time frame from Monday to Wednesday night. Locally heavy rainfall totals will be possible over the three day stretch.