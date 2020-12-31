11AM VIDEO FORECAST — Severe weather threat this afternoon into the early overnight.

11AM VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Severe risk for New Year’s Eve. Here’s the latest breakdown:

Good morning, Happy New Year’s Eve! The Storm Prediction Center has trimmed the Enhanced Risk(Level 3 out of 5) for severe thunderstorms back slightly. Greatest risk for severe storms across south-central Louisiana.

This Enhanced Risk does include much of Acadiana & the north parts of Tangipahoa/Washington/Livingston Parishes.

All of Southeast Louisiana within Slight Risk(Level 2 out of 5) for severe thunderstorms. It will not be a complete washout for New Year’s Eve, but a few storms that do fire up will have the potential to be strong. Have an indoor backup plan for any festivities.

Main risks of gusty winds 45-60mph, few tornadoes, and isolated large hail. Timing for Southeast Louisiana — Warm front will move through 1-5PM, which will bring preliminary round of isolated strong storms.

A secondary risk late evening 6PM-12AM as broken squall-line moves through.

Cooler & drier forecast for the first weekend of 2021. Highs in the 50s on Saturday-Sunday. Enjoy!

Thursday

76° / 59°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 100% 76° 59°

Friday

67° / 51°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 67° 51°

Saturday

60° / 43°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 14% 60° 43°

Sunday

58° / 45°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 58° 45°

Monday

64° / 48°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 64° 48°

Tuesday

66° / 51°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 66° 51°

Wednesday

69° / 55°
PM Showers
PM Showers 49% 69° 55°

74°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
74°

73°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
65%
73°

73°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
95%
73°

73°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
94%
73°

73°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
100%
73°

72°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
100%
72°

71°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
93%
71°

70°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
71%
70°

71°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
74%
71°

71°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
71°

71°

10 PM
Thunderstorms
82%
71°

70°

11 PM
Thunderstorms
69%
70°

70°

12 AM
Thunderstorms
62%
70°

68°

1 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
68°

65°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
65°

64°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
64°

63°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
63°

62°

5 AM
Clear
9%
62°

62°

6 AM
Clear
6%
62°

61°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
6%
61°

60°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
60°

62°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
62°

64°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
64°

65°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
65°

