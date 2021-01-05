11AM VIDEO FORECAST — Rain chances going up Wednesday night. Second system late weekend.

Good morning! Another lovely weather day on tap. High temperatures in the mid 60s with lots of sunshine.

Our next weather maker arrives Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Severe risk appears very minimal, but a few rumbles of thunder expected. One or two storms may produce brief gusty winds.

SYSTEM #1 arrives Wednesday night-Thursday morning. High temps back into the lower 50s. Near freezing on the NorthShore for low temps Fri-Sat nights.

Behind this cold front, another winter-like surge of cold air on the way late week into early next week. High temps back into the lower 50s. Near freezing on the NorthShore for low temps.

SYSTEM #2 looks to arrive late Sunday-early Monday. This system is the one that cold bring ~someone~ in Louisiana a chance for wintry weather.

With regards to any wintry precipitation, remember, it is always RARE & highly unlikely for us on the Gulf Coast. That’s why we live here 😎.

However, I’d be lying if I didn’t mention that the pattern & setup is intriguing with a system late Sunday-early Monday at least for north Louisiana/I-20 corridor. More than likely just a chilly rain across south Louisiana😢. But, we’re still early in the game, so it’s worth watching.

We’re still 5-6 days away from this *hint* of mischief on any model guidance. And I would put the odds at very slim for any wintry mischief for south Louisiana. Nevertheless, something to watch!

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

64° / 47°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 64° 47°

Wednesday

65° / 51°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 65° 51°

Thursday

56° / 43°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 19% 56° 43°

Friday

50° / 39°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 5% 50° 39°

Saturday

51° / 40°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 51° 40°

Sunday

52° / 42°
PM Showers
PM Showers 61% 52° 42°

Monday

53° / 39°
AM Showers
AM Showers 37% 53° 39°

Hourly Forecast

61°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
61°

62°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
62°

63°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
63°

64°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

63°

4 PM
Sunny
1%
63°

62°

5 PM
Sunny
1%
62°

58°

6 PM
Clear
1%
58°

57°

7 PM
Clear
3%
57°

55°

8 PM
Clear
3%
55°

53°

9 PM
Clear
4%
53°

52°

10 PM
Clear
4%
52°

51°

11 PM
Clear
5%
51°

50°

12 AM
Clear
5%
50°

50°

1 AM
Clear
9%
50°

49°

2 AM
Clear
6%
49°

48°

3 AM
Clear
6%
48°

49°

4 AM
Clear
7%
49°

49°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
7%
49°

50°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
50°

50°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
50°

52°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
52°

55°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
55°

58°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
58°

60°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
60°

